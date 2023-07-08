Police confirm no charges will be filed following the Britney Spears slapping allegations.

Just when we thought we knew the whole story, recent facts have shed new light on an incident that occurred earlier this week involving a world-famous pop star.

Details have emerged from a police report investigating Britney Spears’ allegations that she was “backhanded” by a security guard protecting NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama at a Las Vegas venue this week – and unfortunately what has surfaced does not corroborate the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer's story.

Spears claimed she was assaulted by one of the San Antonio Spurs' minders this month when she approached him at French restaurant Catch on July 5, however, surveillance footage says otherwise.

On Wednesday evening, the 41-year-old, who was accompanied by her husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed a police report claiming she was assaulted by Wembanyama’s bodyguard. Spears said in a lengthy social media post that "traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them".