A 55-hour marriage and multiple engagements: A brief history of Britney Spears' relationships.

If anyone is winning at life during lockdown right now, it’s definitely Britney Spears.

The singer, who is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, has been sharing snippets of life in self isolation on Instagram over the last few months.

From dancing to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ to sharing hilarious memes about social distancing, the 38-year-old has gained even more fans in isolation.

Spears, who has two sons, Sean and Jayden, from her previous relationship, has also been sharing videos of her elaborate at-home workouts with her boyfriend-slash-personal trainer Sam Asghari, who is 28 years old.

Although little is known about the couple’s relationship, the pair, who share a 13 year age difference, have been dating since 2016.

The couple first met on the set of her music video for ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016.

“I was excited that I got to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Asghari recalled, speaking to Men’s Health. “I had butterflies.”

After cracking jokes with Spears on set, Asghari reportedly gave Spears his number and five months later, Spears finally contacted him.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears recalled in a radio interview.

“He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Asghari shared that marriage is “absolutely” on the cards for the couple.