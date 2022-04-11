Last year, Britney Spears was 'freed'. Now, she's announced her pregnancy.

In news that may get you crying into your coffee, Britney Spears has announced she is expecting a baby.

On Instagram, she said she and partner Sam Asghari noticed changes in her body, though they initially believed it to be a 'food baby'. She decided to do a pregnancy test anyway, and "uhhhhh well... I am having a baby", she wrote alongside a baby emoji.

Her statement went on to share some of the struggles she faced during her previous two pregnancies with son's Sean and Jayden, and spoke about her issues with paparazzi.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me," she wrote.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression... I have to say, it is absolutely horrible. Women didn't talk about it back then, some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now women talk about it everyday.

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Britney has been open about her desire to have another child, including in her damning court testimony in June 2021 which aired her problems with her 13-year conservatorship publically for the first time.