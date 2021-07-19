"You're so far from righteous." Everything Britney Spears has said to her family in the last 48 hours.

After years of silence and secrecy, Britney Spears has found - or been given back - her voice.

In June, the singer delivered a 24-minute testimony about the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years, labelling it "abusive" and begging to be given back control over her own life.

Then on July 15, she appeared in court again and was granted a major win: Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny allowed Spears to hire her own lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

Watch: Craig Ferguson's 2007 monologue about Britney Spears. Post continues below video.



Video via CBS.

Spears, taking part in the hearing by phone, told the judge she approved of Rosengart after several conversations with him.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," she said, speaking so rapidly she was at times difficult for the court reporter and journalists in the courtroom to understand.

She said she wanted the conservatorship to end immediately but not if it required going through any more "stupid" evaluations.

"If this is not abuse, I don't know what is," Spears said as she described being denied things as basic as coffee, her driver's licence and her "hair vitamins" by the conservatorship.

But Spears has not just been speaking up in court.

She used the words #FreeBritney for the first time last week in a social media post directly after her court win, where she posted footage of herself cartwheeling in celebration.