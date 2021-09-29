Jamie Spears has been removed as Britney Spears' conservator after 13 years.

Britney Spears is not yet completely #free, but she's well on her way.

On Wednesday, September 30 local time, a Los Angeles judge granted Spears' petition to remove her father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of her estate immediately, finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interest.

Judge Brenda Penny said during a heated hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable".

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer's $US60 million ($A83 million) estate.

Jamie's legal team had forcefully argued against his suspension, instead arguing termination of the complex legal arrangement was the correct course.

However, the judge sided with Spears' lawyer, agreeing it was in the star's "best interests" that her father be removed.

Britney with her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Image: Getty.