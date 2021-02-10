celebrity

Everything we know about the Britney Spears documentary and where to watch it.

If you've been anywhere near the internet over the past few days, you would have heard people talking about the new Britney Spears documentary. And for good reason.

The tell-all documentary, Framing Britney Spears, delves into the singer's career and life in the spotlight, including her treatment by the media, her 13-year legal conservatorship, and the ever growing #FreeBritney movement.

Watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears. Post continues below. 


Video via The New York Times. 

The documentary was released by The New York Times on February 5 and has already garnered responses from notable celebrities and got the whole world talking about Britney. 

Here's everything you need to know about Framing Britney Spears (and most importantly, where you can watch in Australia).

Who made Framing Britney Spears, and why?

Framing Britney Spears is part of The New York Times Presents series, which has previously covered topics like the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor. 

The documentary aims to shine a light on the ongoing legal battle surrounding Britney's 13 year conservatorship, which started when her father Jamie Spears filed for a temporary conservatorship over her estate in 2008, alongside attorney Andrew Wallet.

Last year, her father took over as sole conservator when Wallet stepped aside, effectively giving him control of Spears' estate, plus financial and personal assets.

But the documentary was never originally about that. 

"Originally we pitched it as a look back at media coverage of Britney," the director and producer Samantha Stark told Sky News. 

"A lot of it when you look at it through a 2020 lens - it was 2020 [when the documentary was made] - it's so appalling, misogynistic, surprising that, you know, late-night hosts are making fun of a teenager's breasts. Would we do that today?"

As the documentary continued filming, Spears' conservatorship became the bigger focus. 

"These court documents dropped where Britney indicated that she didn't want her father in charge of her money anymore. And that was a huge thing."

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Sex & The City: What’s Actually Going On With Kim Cattrall

The Spill

The Secret Life Of Gladys Berejiklian

No Filter

The Two Types Of Burnout

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura and Kee discuss the missing names in the Britney Spears case. Post continues after podcast.

What is Framing Britney Spears about?

The documentary tells the sobering story of the rise and fall of Britney Spears in the public eye. Not only does it cover the #FreeBritney movement and legal battle, but it also offers insight into the way the 39-year-old has been treated by misogynistic media throughout her life. 

During the documentary, we see interviewers ask Britney about her "breasts" and whether she is a virgin. We also see Britney being made fun of by comedians following her 2007/2008 troubles. In once instance, we're shown a clip from a Family Feud episode where contestants were asked to name things "Britney Spears has lost". One of the top answers was "her mind".

We also get to see the story behind the most highly publicised moments of Spears' life, including the aftermath of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, as well as the infamous head shaving incident and the photos of her smashing a car with an umbrella. 

The documentary also calls on key people in Spears' life, including a lifelong family friend, the marketing executive who originally created the singer's image and a lawyer who's currently working on the conservatorship. 

Where to watch Framing Britney Spears in Australia.

Now that you know what the documentary is about, you're probably busting to know where you can watch it. 

Unfortunately, Framing Britney Spears is not currently available to watch in Australia. 

At one stage it was available to watch on YouTube, but the videos have since been taken down. 

That said, there's still a way to watch the documentary but you have to use a VPN which essentially hides your location and lets you access the American streaming site, Hulu. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It's quite a bit of effort so in the meantime we can always just wait and hope it gets added to a local streaming service soon. 

What has happened since the documentary was released?

Since the documentary has been released, many celebrities have voiced their support for Spears and the #FreeBritney movement, including Sarah Jessica Parker and talk show host Andy Cohen. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Spears also shared a post to her 27.5 million followers on Instagram where she explained that she's "taking the time to learn and be a normal person". 

"I’ll always love being on stage... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life!" she captioned a video of her performing 'Toxic' three years ago. 

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!"

"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens," she concluded the post. 

For more on this topic read: 

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout