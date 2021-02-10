Everything we know about the Britney Spears documentary and where to watch it.

If you've been anywhere near the internet over the past few days, you would have heard people talking about the new Britney Spears documentary. And for good reason.

The tell-all documentary, Framing Britney Spears, delves into the singer's career and life in the spotlight, including her treatment by the media, her 13-year legal conservatorship, and the ever growing #FreeBritney movement.

Watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears. Post continues below.



Video via The New York Times.

The documentary was released by The New York Times on February 5 and has already garnered responses from notable celebrities and got the whole world talking about Britney.

Here's everything you need to know about Framing Britney Spears (and most importantly, where you can watch in Australia).

Who made Framing Britney Spears, and why?

Framing Britney Spears is part of The New York Times Presents series, which has previously covered topics like the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The documentary aims to shine a light on the ongoing legal battle surrounding Britney's 13 year conservatorship, which started when her father Jamie Spears filed for a temporary conservatorship over her estate in 2008, alongside attorney Andrew Wallet.

Last year, her father took over as sole conservator when Wallet stepped aside, effectively giving him control of Spears' estate, plus financial and personal assets.

But the documentary was never originally about that.

"Originally we pitched it as a look back at media coverage of Britney," the director and producer Samantha Stark told Sky News.

"A lot of it when you look at it through a 2020 lens - it was 2020 [when the documentary was made] - it's so appalling, misogynistic, surprising that, you know, late-night hosts are making fun of a teenager's breasts. Would we do that today?"

As the documentary continued filming, Spears' conservatorship became the bigger focus.

"These court documents dropped where Britney indicated that she didn't want her father in charge of her money anymore. And that was a huge thing."