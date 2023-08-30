It's been 20 years since *that* iconic VMAs kiss. We finally know what happened BTS.

In my humble opinion, for most of their life, the VMAs were pop culture's most important annual event.

'Were' because let's be honest, the show's heyday is definitely over. But it was fun while it lasted!

Just think about the gigantic moments we watched live on that stage. The VMAs were synonymous with chaos ever since Madonna scandalised 1980s society by rolling around on the floor in a wedding dress while singing 'Like a Virgin' in 1984.

They were where the Kanye x Taylor story began.

Remember Britney and her snake?! Gaga and her meat dress?! Beyonce announcing Blue Ivy's impending arrival on stage?!? MILEY TWERKING???

So many mems.

But there is, of course, one VMAs moment to trump them all.

And it involves Britney, Madonna, and (an oft-forgotten) Xtina.

The trio were, as I'm sure you are aware – because we are ALL aware – performing at the 2003 event.

Britney Spears opened the main show, dressed in custom wedding attire, paying homage to the Queen of Pop's very first VMAs performance. As she sang 'Like A Virgin', Christina Aguilera appeared and they jointly writhed around on stage in what would've been an iconic moment all on its own.

But then Madonna arrived, transitioning into her song 'Hollywood'. As she sang the main hook, she gave both Britney and Christina a big ol' kiss.

Maybe the funniest part is that, after this, Missy Elliott appeared and they performed a rendition of 'Work It'. It absolutely slaps, but no one really remembers that part because... well, THEY KISSED?!

Image: Getty.