The very unromantic story behind Penelope’s makeover in Bridgerton.

If you're a true romantic comedy fan then you'll know that the biggest make or break moment in the story isn't the couple's meet-cute or even their first kiss.

It's the makeover scene.

The moment when a woman's life is entirely changed for the better thanks to some new clothes, a bouncy blow-dry, some fancy makeup and access to the funds of a slightly problematic man in place of a fairy godmother.

When I watched Pretty Woman for the first time as a child, I was unaware of the power imbalance between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere due to her illegal sex work and completely swept away with her new wardrobe and newfound ability to fire back at snooty saleswomen.

When Rachael Leigh Cook's Laney Boggs took off her glasses and donned a red mini dress before slowly descending a staircase in She's All That, it felt like teen cinema had been forever changed.

Sandra Bullock's FBI agent Gracie Hart slowly strutting out of a building that had been taken over to transform her to the tune of 'Mustang Sally' in Miss Congeniality is the moment she truly should have won an Oscar for.

And while Anne Hathaway has been lauded for dramatic acting abilities over the years, those moments do not hold a candle to her ability to pull off a flawless makeover scene. Whether it's a lush coat montage in the streets of New York for The Devil Wears Prada or a cinematic straight hair reveal in The Princess Diaries, a large chunk of Hollywood has been built on the idea that Hathaway is ugly until outside forces step in.

So popular have the makeover scenes in romantic comedies become over the years that studios started to build them into movies in a larger way simply due to their marketing gold. The team behind Suddenly 30 were even asked to add a makeover scene into the already finished script, just so they could shape the movie's trailer around it.