It’s been one year since Breonna Taylor was murdered. Her family needs you to #SayHerName.

On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker and a black woman, was asleep with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, just after midnight in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Plain-clothed police officers, who were executing a "no-knock" search warrant, unexpectedly awoke the couple. Police believed a man who was selling illegal drugs had used Breonna Taylor's apartment to receive packages.

According to Walker, the couple both called out asking who was there, but the police did not respond. Instead they broke the door off its hinges. Walker, still unaware of who was breaking in to their apartment, fired his gun once, before the police blindly shot back.

Breonna Taylor was shot five times by police. She died on her hallway floor.

Her obituary says: "Breonna Taylor was full of life and loved social gathering with her friends and especially her family. She loved life and all it had to offer. She continued to find ways to better herself and the people around her."

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests that flared across the globe last year, triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police officers, Breonna Taylor became a household name.

Millions in America and abroad were raging at the racism that pervades their communities, particularly evident in police brutality against people of colour.

Since the senseless killing of Breonna Taylor, activists, protestors and her own family have called for the police involved in the incident - Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly - to be arrested. Three of the officers have been fired, but no officer has been charged for causing her death.