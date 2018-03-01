Former I'm A Celebrity contestants are bagging this year's season on social media.

It may be the first season of the show that’s seen two famous faces voluntarily leave, but former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Brendan Fevola believes the 2018 cast has it “better than ever”.

The former Aussie rules star beat out Paul Harragon, The Bachelor‘s Laurina Fleure, Australian Idol alum Anthony Callea and cricket legend Shane Warne to win the title of ‘King of the Jungle’ back in 2016.

But watching the show this week, the 37-year-old believes his series of contestants had a much tougher time in the South African jungle than the ones currently battling it out in 2018.

Tagging some of his fellow campmates on Twitter, Fev claimed the current group of celebs – which include Lisa Oldfield, model Simone Holtznagel and Shannon Noll were being fed “treats every day”.

In a cheeky response, Channel 10 said he was more than welcome to “come back in for a guest stint”.

From Anthony Mundine’s comments to Bernard Tomic’s departure and Julia Morris’ insensitive joke – there’s something wrong with the new season of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

“Just say the word,” the broadcaster wrote.

But the 2016 winner said he wouldn’t be re-entering the jungle anytime unless a few ‘conditions’ were met: