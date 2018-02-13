On Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Paul Burrell, a former royal butler and confidante to Princess Diana, was asked by his fellow campmates if Prince Charles is indeed Prince Harry’s father.

The question of Prince Harry’s paternity has long been the source of unfounded, but compelling rumours, with conspiracy theorists convinced that Diana fell pregnant to her flame-haired lover, James Hewitt, during her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Burrell shot the rumours down. "She didn't know James Hewitt when Harry was born. That's a fact. Five years into the marriage, she had Harry. And she hadn't yet met James Hewitt," he said simply.

The romance between Diana and Hewitt, at least, is matter of public record. In 1995, Princess Diana confessed, in an interview with BBC Panorama, that that she'd had an affair with the former army captain. Questions about Harry's parentage, and the timing of the affair, were raised as a result.