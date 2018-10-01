When Brendan Fevola slammed the NRL grand final band, he wasn't expecting this response.

Former AFL player Brendan Fevola learned the hard way: Do not shade Gang of Youths online. Because they will see it, and they will… well, own you.

NRL and AFL fans were divided over which grand final had the best pre-game entertainment this weekend.

The AFL grand final had the Black Eyed Peas (without Fergie), and last night’s NRL grand final had Western Sydney rock band Gang of Youths.

The homegrown talent performed three songs from their ARIA award-winning album, Go Farther In Lightness but apparently they don’t have quite the name recognition of the Black Eyed Peas.

This led many people to ask who they were, and Fevola made clear he was not a fan of the entertainment choice.

NRL pre game entertainment ????‍♂️???? — Brendan Fevola (@BrendanFevola25) September 30, 2018

But the Gang of Youths official Twitter account was not going to let that slide: