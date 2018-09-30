"Sorry for offending anyone." Will.i.am responds to criticism about AFL Grand Final performance.

Isn’t it the worst when you’re telling a friend about how the barista wrote “Stella” instead of “Bella” on your coffee cup again and they start looking at their phone?

RUDE.

WHAT ON EARTH COULD BE MORE INTERESTING THAN THIS VERY IMPORTANT STORY I AM TELLING YOU?

Well, will.i.am has come under fire for doing just that at the AFL Grand Final.

Except he wasn’t ignoring anyone’s barista story, he was just, you know, performing to thousands upon thousands of footy fans who had paid exorbitant amounts of money to be there. No biggie.

Not cool will.i.am. Not cool.

The faux pas made headlines, with many fans taking to Twitter to wag a metaphorical finger at the global star…And just criticise the entire Black Eyed Peas performance in general, because it’s the internet and that’s what people like to do now.

It’s soooo rude. Put your bloody phone down and interact with your audience — Peter Jones (@Jones28Pete) September 29, 2018