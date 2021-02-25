An ad wants to show the reality of breastfeeding. But the uncensored version won't be aired.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



What image do you get when you think of breastfeeding? A woman smiling as she looks down on a baby peacefully suckling on her breast, nipple tastefully obscured from view? Or maybe something more messy or awkward, like milk leaking from a woman’s nipple? Maybe a woman expressing milk by hand into a bottle, or working on a computer while using a breast pump?

Infant feeding brand Tommee Tippee’s new ad, The Boob Life, shows all that and more.

There are boobs – lots and lots of boobs of all different shapes and sizes.

The 60-second ad had an MA 15+ rating slapped on it for nudity by Australia’s ad review platform ClearAds. That rating was later downgraded to M. But Facebook refused to run even a censored, no-nipple, 30-second version of the ad, labelling it “adult content”. Only a 15-second version, focusing on the products, has been approved.

It’s like last year, when Modibodi’s period underwear ads ran into trouble with Facebook, because they showed period blood as being red. Once again, an ad is being penalised for showing the reality of women’s bodies.

Tommee Tippee made the ad in response to research showing that 93 per cent of mums believe the emotional, mental and physical challenges of infant feeding don’t get enough acknowledgement.

It features UK mums and babies (and one dad), including Natasha Mushonga and her baby Lowi, Hannah Renew and her twins Leo and Xander, and Zoe Chan-Eayrs and River.

