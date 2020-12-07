"Formula felt like my dirty little secret": I need to talk about the politics of breastfeeding.

Chrissy Teigen caused a stir recently when she shared multiple tweets asking to ‘normalise’ formula feeding.

ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

While I agree with anything that would help new mums to navigate a difficult time, I think it is easier said than done considering the complex debate around feeding babies.

I breastfed both my boys, now aged 10 and three, but I also supplemented with a little formula from when they were around six weeks. I stopped breastfeeding altogether before they were seven months old. My deviation from the Australian guidelines meant I felt like a bit of an outcast, which I shall explain.

Before I was pregnant, I actually felt a bit squeamish at the idea of breastfeeding. Fast forward to 2010 when I was pregnant with my first son Toby, and I soon realised I had to change my attitude.

As any new mum will know, all the flyers, books, websites and health workers tell you that ‘breast is best’ and no one ever asked me how I felt about breastfeeding anyway.