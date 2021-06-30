In case you're wondering, here's everything that's involved in a Brazilian Butt Lift.

Whether you want to thank the curves of the Kardashians, Nicki Minaj, social media or a combo of all three, there's no denying our culture currently has a big obsession with one thing: Bums.

While some will argue that the butt fad has been a thing ever since Jennifer Lopez hit the scene, there's no denying that sculpting and enhancing your bum through the magic of cosmetic surgery has become bigger and more popular than ever.

According to the annual report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, while nearly every cosmetic procedure was less popular in 2020 than 2019 (cause, global pandemic), butt implants were on the rise.

INTERESTING. While many of us were sitting on our bums, some of us were busy getting bigger ones.

And while procedures like anti-wrinkle injections (down 13 per cent) and breast implants (down 33 per cent) saw a drop, butt implants (the silicone type) increased by a whopping 22 per cent.

But, it's not all about silicone implants anymore.

Thanks to the ever evolving technologies and techniques in plastic surgery, you can now increase the size and shape of your bum with fat injections (or fat grafting) - which is a process known as the 'Brazilian Butt Lift' (BBL).

The same ASPS report shared that in the US, close to 22,000 people had butt augmentation via the BBL fat grafting technique in 2020, compared to around 1,200 people who had silicone butt implants.