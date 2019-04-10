Inside the relationship between Michael Jackson's accuser, Wade Robson, and Brandi Jackson.

Brandi says that her uncle organised for her and Robson to spend a week together, with their family members, at his ranch.

“Towards the end of that trip he very sweetly turned to me and asked, ‘Would you be my girlfriend?’ And of course we had gotten along so well, I said yes.”

Brandi says she and Robson had a 10-year friendship, regularly hanging out at each other’s houses. She claims they dated for more than seven years of that time.

“We were very close,” she says.

In Leaving Neverland, Robson alleges that Michael Jackson began abusing him at the age of seven, beginning the first night he spent alone with the singer.

He alleges that the abuse went on for seven years, and included masturbation, oral sex and anal penetration. Robson claims Jackson told him that they would both go to jail if he ever revealed what had gone on between them.

Jackson died in 2009, never having been convicted of sexual abuse.

In an interview with Billboard, Brandi claims that when they were dating, Robson never said anything to her about being sexually abused by Jackson.

“The only thing he said was how blessed he was to have Michael as a business partner and a friend,” she says. “I have to tell you something else: Wade gives this narrative that he and Michael were always together. They weren’t. We used to go to the ranch, Wade and I and his family. We would go a few times a month. My uncle was never there. He was always on the road working and travelling.”