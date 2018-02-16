Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. People are convinced a Brad and Jen reunion is on the cards. Thoughts?



Because we’re silly creatures with nothing to do but jump to conclusions like over-excited kangaroos, people are convinced a Brad and Jen relationship is inevitable.

And why? Because both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are single for the first time since their marriage broke up in 2005.

So Brad and Jen are totally getting back together, right? #exofmyexismyex pic.twitter.com/zRXo7HlFLc — Kennedy Elsey (@downtownkennedy) February 15, 2018

In case you missed it, Aniston announced she had split from her husband of two years Justin Theroux on Friday after spending her 49th birthday in Malibu with girlfriends.

So could it be?

The chances are slim. But if nothing else, the endearing charm of Brad and Jen – some 13 years after their split – is sweet, if not a little over the top.

2. Travis Scott posts photo with Kylie Jenner. Captions it: “bdjxjkdn”. Alrighty, Trav.





Travis Scott has shared a picture of himself and partner Kylie Jenner to Instagram overnight, their first together as parents to baby Stormi. A moment for profundity, reflection, even gratitude, perhaps.

But alas, the 25-year-old rapper gave us only this: “bdjxjkdn."

If he were with anyone else we'd assume an accidental fingerslip or nonsensical autocorrect. But Scott is now bound by blood to the Kardashian/Jenners, and nothing - NOTHING - in their world is an accident.

So what does it mean? It's not an anagram. Maybe it's an acronym. Maybe it's a code in which each letter corresponds to its equivalent at the opposite end of the alphabet... ASIO, if you're listening - give us a clue.

3. Jennifer Lawrence's quotes about Amy Schumer's wedding are giving us all the happy feels.



They've danced on Billy Joel's piano together - and you don't walk away from something like that without a friend for life - so it was only natural Jennifer Lawrence was on hand when Amy Schumer married Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday.

And like any worthy best friend, the 27-year-old confesses she was a big, weepy mess as she watched the couple say "I do" in a surprise ceremony.