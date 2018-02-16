celebrity

Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. People are convinced a Brad and Jen reunion is on the cards. Thoughts?


Because we’re silly creatures with nothing to do but jump to conclusions like over-excited kangaroos, people are convinced a Brad and Jen relationship is inevitable.

And why? Because both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are single for the first time since their marriage broke up in 2005.

In case you missed it, Aniston announced she had split from her husband of two years Justin Theroux on Friday after spending her 49th birthday in Malibu with girlfriends.

So could it be?

The chances are slim. But if nothing else, the endearing charm of Brad and Jen – some 13 years after their split – is sweet, if not a little over the top.

2. Travis Scott posts photo with Kylie Jenner. Captions it: “bdjxjkdn”. Alrighty, Trav.


WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Image: Instagram

Travis Scott has shared a picture of himself and partner Kylie Jenner to Instagram overnight, their first together as parents to baby Stormi. A moment for profundity, reflection, even gratitude, perhaps.

But alas, the 25-year-old rapper gave us only this: “bdjxjkdn."

If he were with anyone else we'd assume an accidental fingerslip or nonsensical autocorrect. But Scott is now bound by blood to the Kardashian/Jenners, and nothing - NOTHING - in their world is an accident.

So what does it mean? It's not an anagram. Maybe it's an acronym. Maybe it's a code in which each letter corresponds to its equivalent at the opposite end of the alphabet... ASIO, if you're listening - give us a clue.

3. Jennifer Lawrence's quotes about Amy Schumer's wedding are giving us all the happy feels.


They've danced on Billy Joel's piano together - and you don't walk away from something like that without a friend for life - so it was only natural Jennifer Lawrence was on hand when Amy Schumer married Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday.

And like any worthy best friend, the 27-year-old confesses she was a big, weepy mess as she watched the couple say "I do" in a surprise ceremony.

Jennifer Lawrence says she was "sobbing" at Amy Schumer's wedding. Source: Instagram.
"It was beautiful," Jen told ET on Thursday. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole - his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Although it was obviously Amy's special day, Jennifer admits she almost upstaged the 36-year-old bride.

The pair danced the night away... despite Jen risking a self-confessed wardrobe malfunction. Image: Instagram.

"Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time," she confessed. "In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, 'Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?'"

Seriously, how do we get in on this friendship?

4. Blake Lively's daughter's concern over her outfit is parenting perfection.


Blake Lively shared today that her three-year-old daughter James has her back with a hilarious Instagram post.

The 30-year-old actress, who was wearing a grey sweater dress, was on her way out when her daughter tried to stop her out of pure concern.

"True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, 'Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'," she captioned the Instagram image.

You know you've raised your kids right when they can kindly point out the obvious flaws in your outfit - even if they were meant to be there.

5. Jasmine Yarbrough has put baby bottles in an Instagram post and we don't know what to think.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough
(Image via Getty.)

Jasmine Yarbrough's latest Instagram story has many people on the internet thinking she pregnant. We, on the other hand, are not so convinced.

While at New York Fashion Week, the Mara & Mine designer and fiance of Karl Stefanovic, posted a picture of bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne to her Story, superimposing three baby bottle emojis over the top.

And, well, because that's all the internet needs, it's now screaming PREGNANT from the rooftops.

Right.

To read more of our analysis and see the image in question check out our full story.

