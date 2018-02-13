Blake Lively gets refreshingly honest about how long it took to lose her pregnancy weight.

Most celebrity mums will lead you to believe their pregnancy weight just magically drops off them at the exact same moment they welcome their new baby through the miracle of birth. But not Blake Lively.

The 30-year-old former Gossip Girl star got real on Instagram about her weight-loss, and about the help she had getting there.

The second-time mum said she enlisted the help of a personal trainer to get down to her goal weight over more than a year of putting in long hours at the gym.

Blake shared a post posing with trainer Don Saladino, after welcoming her second daughter, Ines, with husband Ryan Reynolds in late 2016.

But before you go rolling your eyes at yet another seemingly impossible example of celebrity weight-loss, Blake was refreshingly honest about taking time to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her youngest child.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram [sic] and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote.

“Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

LISTEN: Personal Trainer Tiff Hall speaks about sharing a particularly unconventional post-baby photo on Instagram. Post continues after.