'I spent my most formative years as a born-again Christian. This is what it was really like.'

At 20 I met my first boyfriend in church. It was not idyllic - I had undiagnosed anxiety that I thought was the devil putting evil thoughts into my head. I spent the two years we were together in anguish, breaking up with him constantly because I hadn’t “heard from God” that we should be together. Still, we were a church golden couple - we were both leaders, he a youth pastor, me a worship leader. Everyone wanted us to get married.

But then we broke up for good. And everything went to shit. My pastor’s daughter, one of my best friends, suddenly felt I was a bad influence on her. She told her parents, and I was removed from the worship team, removed from leadership, and asked to participate in an eight-week course called Encounter that essentially involved digging into your sinful nature and purging yourself of it. It felt kind of like a sin exorcism, I guess. I was told I had control issues and all sorts of things. I was at rock bottom, and it felt like I was being held there by people I trusted.

All my church friends, that community I’d loved, abandoned me. I stopped being invited to birthdays and bbqs; they didn’t talk to me at services anymore, the works. I started sitting up the back alone, a pariah. I didn’t leave, though. I believed I was there for God, not people and titles - except I now only had God, and I’d started to question whether that relationship I’d believed was there was even there at all.

For a full year I continued going to church every Sunday, making new friends with people who had just joined and didn’t know me as the “bad influence”. I built a new community, but I was now on a journey out of the church. I was questioning my faith, and wondering if the reason I’d been so in love with God was actually because I’d been in love with this community and the feeling of being special. Toward the end of that year, I received an apology from my pastors for essentially blacklisting me. I was invited back to the worship team, but I couldn’t do it. I didn’t believe the words I was singing anymore. It didn’t feel right to pretend.

My church was also becoming, to me, very cult-like. New rules were being handed down from the leadership team all the time, stuff that wasn’t in the Bible. They decided festivals were from the devil. Going to bars and clubs? Also from the devil. They would openly decide which relationships they deemed “from god” and which ones were not. I felt claustrophobic.

In 2010, I went on a three-month holiday to Europe - my first time overseas. I never went back to church. It was my ticket out of that lifestyle, I guess. It’s really hard to leave a community like that, and I needed a way to do it that eased me out.