'I spent my most formative years as a born-again Christian. This is what it was really like.'

When I was 14, my family became born-again Christians.
It started with my sister going to church with her best friend, then my mum went along one week and fell in love with the services. My dad resisted for a year before, as he tells it, having an encounter with God at a service he went to just to please Mum. Still, I refused to go.
I was a pretty innocent teenager, so my resistance wasn’t really due to a lifestyle I didn’t want to give up of Bacardi Breezers in parks with boys or anything. I just didn’t get it. But I started to feel left out, and one night went along to a big Hillsong event - one of the biggest, if not the biggest church network in Australia. It was a stadium-sized event and the music was truly powerful. To this day, I can say that Hillsong artists are some of the most talented in the world. I was hooked.
I was also hooked by the community at the little church my family was attending. Everyone was so nice! It felt like I’d gained brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, second mums and dads. From the age of 14 through to 20, I was on cloud nine. I had purpose - bringing people to Jesus, singing in the worship team, preaching the gospel. I had a community. I was having fun at youth group. It was honestly idyllic.
