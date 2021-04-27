Last week Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a speech at a Christian Convention on the Gold Coast, footage of which has now been uploaded to YouTube.

In it we see our PM speaking in a way we haven't before. We hear his opinions on topics like social media and identity politics and how his faith closely interlinks with his politics.

We knew Morrison was a practicing Pentecostal Christian. But this 20 minute speech, uploaded by secular advocacy group Rationalist Society of Australia, has given us new insight into Morrison's faith and beliefs.

Here's exactly what he said:

Identity politics is "corrosive" and a threat to community.

In quoting Rabbi Jonathan Sacks who said, "You lose your morality and you are in danger of losing your freedom," Morrison told the gathered group of Christian leaders that identity politics was a threat to community and he needed their help.

"He [Sacks] gets that the essence of morality is not what others would think it is, about sexuality and all of these issues. It's about the dignity and value of each and every human being and the responsibilities that they have one to another. You cancel out one human being and you cancel out community. Because community is just human beings that God loves. Morality is about focusing on you, not the person next to you," he explained.

Morrison asked of those gathered to "keep building community in this country," to make sure "every Australian knows that they are important."

"I'm relying on you to do that," he told them, adding that there are some "threats" to this that he wanted to share.

Watch: Morrison talking about the threat of identity politics. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/Rationalists Australia.

Morrison explained that there is a 'fashion' right now to not think of Australians as individuals.