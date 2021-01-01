7 books with twists so big you'll be racing to get to the final page.





There's nothing more satisfying than getting to the end of a book and discovering a twist so unexpected it makes you gasp out loud.

A twist so satisfying you'll yell "what the f**k just happened", go back and re-read parts of the book, and wonder how you never saw it coming.

These are the books you remember for years to come and make you wish you could go back in time and experience that twisty goodness just one more time.

Here are seven such books with plot twists that are SO good you'll be racing to get to the final page.

The Lost Man is the third book from bestselling and award-winning Australian author Jane Harper.

The novel follows the story of Nathan Bright, who lives in isolation in outback Queensland.