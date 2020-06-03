Search
12 books to read about racism abroad and in Australia.

As protestors continue to spread across America, and now the globe, over the killing of George Floyd, many people are wondering how they can better educate themselves on the the irrefutable and systematic injustice black citizens continue to experience at the hands of authorities. Not just overseas, but in Australia too.

Self-education is just one of the crucial ways in which people can help the cause to end racial discrimination.

So, we’ve compiled a list of those books that have been routinely recommended in the last week – trending on social media, and selling out of bookshops.

The following 12 books are a mere droplet in the sea of texts that exist on racism, anti-racism and the experiences of people of colour.

We would love for you, our readers, to add to this list by posting your suggestions in the comments section below this article.

Books on race and racism.

Me And White Supremacy – Layla Saad

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
White Fragility - Robin Diangelo⁣⁣

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
How To Be An Antiracist -  Ibram X. Kendi

books on racism
Image: Amazon.


Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race - Reni Eddo-Lodge⁣⁣

books on racism
Image: Amazon.


They Can’t Kill Us All - Wesley Lowery

books on racism
Image: Amazon.


The Hate Race - Maxine Beneba Clarke⁣⁣

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings - Maya Angelou
books on racism
Image: Amazon.


So You Want to Talk About Race - Ijeoma Oluo

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
Books by Indigenous writers

Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia - edited by Anita Heiss

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
Dark Emu - Bruce Pascoe⁣⁣

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
Welcome to Country - Marcia Langton⁣⁣

books on racism
Image: Amazon.


Australia Day - Stan Grant

books on racism
Image: Amazon.
If you have the means to do so, you can actively help the Black Lives Matter cause in Australia and the United States by donating to organisations working towards racial justice, such as the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance and the Justice for David Dungay fund to support the family of David Dungay Junior, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney jail. You can also donate to the Black Lives Matter Global Network here. If you can, consider regularly donating to Indigenous-run organisations and First Nations causes.

Other active ways to help include signing petitions, attending peaceful protests, listening to BIPOC, raising their voices, educating yourself on racism and privilege and ensuring we are all taking part in the conversation to dismantle systemic racism.

