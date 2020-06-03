12 books to read about racism abroad and in Australia.

As protestors continue to spread across America, and now the globe, over the killing of George Floyd, many people are wondering how they can better educate themselves on the the irrefutable and systematic injustice black citizens continue to experience at the hands of authorities. Not just overseas, but in Australia too.

Self-education is just one of the crucial ways in which people can help the cause to end racial discrimination.

So, we’ve compiled a list of those books that have been routinely recommended in the last week – trending on social media, and selling out of bookshops.

The following 12 books are a mere droplet in the sea of texts that exist on racism, anti-racism and the experiences of people of colour.

We would love for you, our readers, to add to this list by posting your suggestions in the comments section below this article.

Books on race and racism.

Me And White Supremacy – Layla Saad