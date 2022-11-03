Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates asked Bono to be Tiger Lily's godfather. He said no.

When the new parents asked Bono and Hewson to be godparents to Tiger Lily, the couple refused as they were "wigged out" by their drug use.

In Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono shared they hoped the move would influence Yates and Hutchence to reconsider their behaviour. But instead, it pushed them further away.

"It only made them think again about us," the 62-year-old wrote.

"That we can half live with our conscience is no substitute for the fact that we can’t live at all with our friends. They are gone."

Just a few months after Tiger Lily was born, a nanny discovered a tube of lollies that contained opium and heroin under the couple's bed.

The couple claimed the tube had been planted, but the next month Geldof gained custody of Fifi, Peaches, and Pixie.

It's believed the custody agreement significantly affected Hutchence's downward spiral.

"He was on Prozac and being treated for depression on account of all the money he was spending and the problems with Paula and Bob," Hutchence's brother Rhett Hutchence claimed.

"When he started finding out how much it was costing him to be with her, I think he wanted to separate."

On November 22, 1997, Hutchence, then 37, ended his own life in a hotel room in Sydney. At the time, Hutchence's daughter, Tiger Lily, was just 16 months old.

On the day of the musician's death, Yates was in court fighting for permission to take all of her children to Australia to be with Hutchence during a three-month INXS tour. The judge refused.

Yates recalled walking from the courtroom and turning to her solicitor, saying, "This will kill Michael".