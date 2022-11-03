Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates asked Bono to be Tiger Lily's godfather. He said no.

Bono has opened up about his strained relationship with Michael Hutchence.
In his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono reflected on his friendship with the late INXS frontman, which began when Hutchence was dating British rock journalist and television presenter Paula Yates in the early 90s.
The famous couple first met when Yates was married to Bob Geldof, the frontman of The Boomtown Rats.
Despite sharing three children together – Fifi, born in 1983, Peaches, born in 1989, and Pixie, born in 1990 – the couple’s marriage was shrouded by persistent rumours of Geldof’s infidelity.
But in the end, it was Yates who strayed from the marriage.
In 1994, Yates interviewed Hutchence on Big Breakfast - a British morning show that involved Yates interviewing musicians and celebrities on a cow-print bed.