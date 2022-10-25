Bono and his cousin Scott always 'felt like brothers'. In 2000, they discovered they were.

Growing up, U2 frontman Bono and his cousin Scott always felt close, like brothers.

It wasn't until 2000, when Bono was 40 and his father Bob was dying of terminal cancer, that he found out they were actually half-brothers. Robert 'Bob' Hewson had an affair with his wife Iris's sister Barbara, and Scott was their child.

It was only this week that Bono finally revealed the identity of his half-brother to the world in an interview for The Irish Times to promote his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 songs, One Story.

"The truth is with Scott we felt like brothers long before we knew we were," Bono said of his half-brother Scott Rankin.

"I love Scott and his mother Barbara. I must have known that something was up and I must have held my father responsible for kind of making my mother unhappy in the way kids just pick up things."

