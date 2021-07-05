'I live in the middle of Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. All weekend I watched people bend the rules.'

I spent the majority of the weekend inside the walls of my apartment, which is situated smack bang in the middle of Sydney's current COVID outbreak.

I cooked a lot. I painted some furniture. I watched season two of Too Hot To Handle in its entirety and I Facetimed my family and friends.

I left the house to exercise and buy groceries both days, but during the handful of times I ventured outdoors I found myself quite taken aback.

There were people... everywhere.

It was beautiful weather, and during a drive-by of some of my local haunts I discovered both the Coogee and Bondi boardwalks packed full of un-masked crowds.

Centennial Park and every cafe along the beach was brimming with coffee sipping friends milling outside chatting in packs.

The parks were overflowing with picnic-ers and friends hugging eachother hello and goodbye.

Every third person, it seemed, had their mask just covering their mouth and not their nose in busy supermarkets.

When I flicked on the news, I discovered that 13 NRL players had gathered for a house party in Shellharbour in an arrogant, blatant breach of the rules.

Another illegal party in Waterloo has already been linked to three positive cases.

The Dragons are in damage control tonight after several players were caught up in a COVID breach. @Danny_Weidler #9News pic.twitter.com/cyGboT7Ija — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 4, 2021

At first, I felt only anger and betrayal as I thought to myself, hang on, I've been sacrificing my weekend for the greater good in the middle of a lockdown while much of Sydney is out here living their best lives?! Well, that's us locked in for longer... humph.

But on further reflection, and after another glance at the NSW lockdown 'rules' I realised something. How on earth are we supposed to be encouraged to take this lockdown seriously and 'stay at home' like NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has begged us to do, when the regulations and messages we are getting from the government, on both a state and federal level, are so damn confusing?