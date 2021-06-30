From who's eligible to the actual risks: What you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Hands up if you're a tad confused by everything that's going on with Australia's vaccine rollout.

Who could blame you? As health authorities and government agencies grapple with shifting data, as well as supply and logistical issues, the plan has changed multiple times over recent months.

Just this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a significant development involving the AstraZeneca vaccine and the as-yet-unvaccinated under-40s.

It's the jab on everyone's lips at the moment. So let's take a minute to pause and catch up on what we know about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Remind me. Where did the AstraZeneca vaccine come from?

The AstraZeneca vaccine was developed in the United Kingdom by researchers from Oxford University and pharmaceutical/bio-tech company AstraZeneca.

After undergoing the same rigorous clinical trial process required of all vaccines, it was approved for use in the British vaccination program. Tens of millions of doses have been administered there since January.

It has since been granted regulatory approval in more than 40 countries around the world, including Australia.

It's one of two COVID-19 vaccines signed off by our Therapeutic Goods Administration after undergoing further analysis for safety, efficacy and quality. The other jab available is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Both are safe and highly effective at preventing illness from COVID-19.

What are the side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine?

The most commonly reported side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine are fatigue, headache, body aches and fever.

More severe potential side effects include anaphylaxis and a blood clotting condition called thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. Both are, thankfully, incredibly rare.

It's the latter that's driven expert recommendations about who should receive the jab.

What is the chance of developing blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Low. Very low.

So far Australia has recorded 64 cases of confirmed or suspected TTS from approximately 4.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Of those, tragically, two have died.

Still, that means that, of the small number of cases of the syndrome, just 3 per cent proved fatal.