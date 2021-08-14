'As a fat woman in my 30s, here are the 7 things I'd tell my younger self.'

This post deals with eating disorders and suicide, and might be triggering for some readers.

Growing up as a 'fat' 14-year-old I was told a lot of things about my body.

Teachers told me that I wasn’t exercising enough.

The kids at school told me I was a fat lesbian. (They knew before I did).

The shop assistants at Rip Curl told me to try Millers.

Doctors poked me with needles and told me there might be a medical reason for my weight.

Family told me I would grow out of it.

Spoiler: I didn’t grow out of it. There were no medical reasons for my weight. I was (and still am) a fat lesbian and there were clothes for me at Millers - clothes that I was teased for wearing.

When I look back on photos of 14-year-old me, I wasn’t fat.

I was chubby, but not fat.

I was the biggest girl in my friendship circle, but I wasn’t fat.

I couldn’t wear the same clothes as the cool girls, but I was never fat.

I wish she knew that. I wish 14-year-old me knew that she was never fat, not the way she thought she was. Not in the way that she punished herself for being.

So as a woman in her thirties that is actually fat, here are the seven things I would tell 14-year-old me if I could.

1. You are not fat.

I know you think you’re fat, but trust me when I tell you that the reflection in the mirror is not what you really look like. Your mind is playing tricks on you.