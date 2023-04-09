10 years ago, 'Blurred Lines' was released. The controversial lyrics were just the tip of the iceberg.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

10 years ago, a song came on our radar that quickly shot to the top of the music charts.

It was 'Blurred Lines' — a song by American singer/songwriter Robin Thicke, T.I. and Pharrell Williams.

The song's beat was objectively well-received, but it was the lyrics that were met with widespread criticism. Dubbed the 'most controversial' song of the decade when it was released in 2013, 'Blurred Lines' was banned across numerous venues, including nightclubs and university campuses.

And it had everything to do with the song's representation of consent. Or lack thereof.

But it wasn't just the questionable lyrics that were cause for concern. In the years since, there's been allegations from Emily Ratajkowski of an assault on set, embarrassment over the song, a copyright lawsuit and more.

Watch the music video and song in question. Post continues below.

The lyrics that sparked controversy.

For context, 'Blurred Lines' spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and held the top spot from late June until early September of that year. It resulted in a Grammy nomination for Thicke as well.

But there was also a significant amount of backlash too. Lyrics that were not well received, included the chorus:

"I hate these blurred lines

I know you want it

I know you want it

I know you want it

But you're a good girl

The way you grab me

Must wanna get nasty."

Ultimately, many took issue with the "no means yes" message being presented throughout the song. And ever since there's been suggestion that 'Blurred Lines' glorified rape culture.

When asked for his take, Thicke told GQ Magazine in 2013: "People say, 'Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?' I'm like, 'Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman'. I've never gotten to do that before. I've always respected women."

He later claimed his comments were taken out of context.

When asked directly by the BBC what he thought about critics who said the song promotes rape, he replied: "I think they should all... I can't dignify that with a response. That's ridiculous."

Emily Ratajkowski said she was assaulted on the music video set.

The video for 'Blurred Lines' introduced the world to Emily Ratajkowski.