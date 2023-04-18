Parents are enraged by the 'body shaming' moment in Bluey. But it reflects reality.

The latest episode of the Aussie kids sensation Bluey has upset some parents.

In the opening scene of the episode 'Exercise' dad Bandit is getting ready for work, loading up his electric toothbrush before walking over the bathroom scales and hopping on. After a moment he sighs, the number reflected on those scales obviously not to his liking.

Unbeknownst to Bandit, 6-year-old daughter Bluey is playing hide and seek with her sister Bingo, and has chosen the bath to hide in. Look I’m not going to say that I wouldn’t notice my kid hiding in the bath if I entered the bathroom but it’s early morning, maybe he hasn’t got his contacts in yet.

So Bluey pops up and asks why he’s not happy and Bandit sighs again and says "I just need to do some exercise," as he looks critically at his body in the mirror.

Mum Chilli enters the bathroom with little Bingo and agrees with Bandit about her own level of fitness "tell me about it," she laments as Bandit grabs a hold of a roll of his tummy fat.

Chilli then jumps on the scale and she too is disappointed with the result.

Fans of the show have taken to social media calling the episode fat phobic and using weight loss as the prime motivator for exercise.

"Most of this episode was great. If only the first couple of minutes had reinforced the idea that exercise is for pleasure and feeling good, rather than punishment for a number on the scale or what we see in the mirror. We have always loved how positive your show is, but we won’t be playing this episode again (wish we could block it on iView!)"

"And while we have an Australian of the year who is a body image activist working with kids! Really disappointed in this one."

"I felt really uncomfortable having my young daughter watch it. We are already soaking in diet culture and weight stigma as it is, we don’t need Bluey to emulate these negative messages about body shape and weight."