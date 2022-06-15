11 years ago, Beyonce's pregnancy announcement broke the internet. Here's what her kids are up to now.

If you happen to have a mobile phone, then you might have seen that Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, made a public appearance with her dad at a basketball game.

While that's far from breaking news, it took us by surprise that the tiny toddler we're so used to seeing is now a fully fledged tween.

On Sunday, the 11-year-old sat courtside for a basketball game, wearing a leather jacket and posing with an unimpressed expression alongside her father.

Watch this clip of Beyoncé showing us exactly why she is the queen. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Right before our eyes, we're watching some of the world's most famous children grow up – and it had us thinking about what Blue Ivy and her siblings are up to now.