Thousands of blood donations are currently needed. Here's why it's so important.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling on Aussies, especially those with O+, O-, A+ and A- blood types, to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

The head of Lifeblood’s donor centre network, Cath Stone, said this year's holiday season had been like no other. When it comes to recent blood donor appointments, many have been unable to attend.

Appointment 'no shows' have reached a record high with one in two not attending.

So for those who are able to roll up their sleeves and donate, Lifeblood is asking for your help.

Watch: Mamamia's blood donation day.



Video via Mamamia.

"Donor numbers have plummeted due to a perfect storm of people waiting on COVID-19 test results or quarantining, many being away with the reopening of borders, and donors wanting to spend more time with family and friends," Stone said in a statement.

"More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can't donate."

So even though consistent blood donation numbers are crucial throughout the year, it's of particular importance right now. Lifeblood are calling on those with O and A blood types to donate blood, given these two groups make up approximately 90 per cent of patients in hospital.

"With one in three of us needing donated blood in our lifetime, the life you save could be that of a friend or family member," Stone noted.