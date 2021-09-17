Nausea, trips to the emergency department and daily blood tests: A day in the life of a cancer patient.

Lea Chaybane is an international student from Lebanon. She's been living in Sydney for the past four years studying for her bachelor's degree in science, followed by a master's in teaching.

In February 2020, a month before the world changed for the better part of two years, her own life changed dramatically: Lea was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was 21.

"Before being diagnosed, I was having fevers almost every day for three weeks," Lea previously told Mamamia.

"I went to the GP and we tried going on antibiotics first because everything was okay - I didn't have a sore throat. But every day in the afternoon, I'd spike in temperature," she explained.

After going for a blood test, the GP sent Lea to the hospital for a PET scan which confirmed cancer. It was advanced and had spread to her liver, spleen, lungs, neck and bones.

"I think that was the scariest part because I wasn't expecting it," she said.

A week later, Lea started chemotherapy.

"Because it was stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma, I just wanted to move quickly," she said.

Lea before chemotherapy. Image: Supplied.