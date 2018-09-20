When a fan criticised Blake Lively for wearing too many suits, she had the best comeback.

When Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet in her blush pink custom Ralph Lauren Collection power suit for the UK premier of A Simple Favour, one fan had some objections.
You see the ex-Gossip Girl star has sported a variety of suits at recent premieres, and Instagram member @fashion_critic_ joked that her look had become a bit too repetitive.
“It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favour’,” she wrote.
And then Blake responded.
It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favor’. This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection. . #blakelively #ralphlauren #asimplefavor #pinksuit #redcarpet #redcarpetfashion #redcarpetstyle #celebrity #celebritystyle #celebrityfashion #ootd #instastyle #instafashion #celebstyle #celebfashion
“Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour?” she wrote.
“So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies.”