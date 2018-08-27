Blake Lively was criticised by a fan over her outfit. So she showed them who's boss.

As if we needed another reason to worship Blake Lively, the actress, philanthropist and mum-of-two just gave us a brilliant lesson on how to handle internet trolls.

Currently on a press tour for thriller A Simple Favour, Blake’s been showcasing a range of glam pantsuits which her fans (including us) have been lapping up, the latest being a statement tartan Roland Mouret tuxedo complete with a tie which she posted on her Instagram page.

Displaying the signature pithy humour we’ve come to know and love from her and husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake captioned the pic “Picnic anyone? I’ll bring the tablecloth,” gently mocking the bold print.

While we think Blake’s suit game is the Gossip Girl style throwback we didn’t know we needed, one user took it upon themselves to criticise the star’s outfit choice.

“I say this with so much love and respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with,” the user wrote.

While the furiously condescending use of the word “babe” and prefacing the insult with an assurance of “love and respect” would have had some people unable to muster more than “f*ck off”, Blake kept her cool, firing back with this hilarious response:

“Thank you for the tips, sir,” she replied. “Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b*tch just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

Blake, be my friend?