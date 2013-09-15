Challenge: A little less catching the bus and a little more riding my bike to work.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

I’m lucky enough to live very close to my work. I like to be helpful, so I’ve looked up the specifics for you. According to the Internet, it’s exactly five kilometres from my apartment door to my office. Apparently, it should take me nine minutes to make the trip.

Nine minutes? I. Wish.

Unfortunately in this case, the Internet is wrong. Not about the distance – I definitely only live five kilometres from my work – but about the time. Because of the awful traffic in Sydney, it takes me AN HOUR to get across the city to my office. A nine-minute trip takes me an hour.

First I have to wait for the bus, which may or may not come. Then I’m stuck standing on the bus, because by the time it arrives so many people have been waiting for it that there are no seats left. Then I’m stuck on the bus, always sandwiched between two strangers, as we inch… slowly… through… the… traffic.

If I’m lucky, I’ll make it to work on time. But even if I do I’m usually flustered and frustrated.

Something obviously has to give – and the solution is so obvious I can’t believe I haven’t considered it until now.

I’m going to start riding my bike to work. I honestly can’t believe I haven’t thought of this before. The weather is usually lovely, there are lots of bike paths on the route and I’ve calculated it will take me about 15 minutes to get to my office. 15 minutes instead of an hour! With the wind in my hair instead of a stranger’s face in the back of my head!

And aside from the time benefits, riding will ensure I’m always getting exercise too. At the moment, I aim to spend an hour exercising after work every day, but by the time I get home after spending so long on a crowded bus, I often can’t be bothered.