A teen daughter and son who's a 'better songwriter': Inside Björk’s family life.

Is Björk’s son a better songwriter than she is?

An interview he gave, making that claim, has just resurfaced. But Sindri Eldon, who has a son of his own – yep, Björk is a grandmother – wants to tell the full story.

He does write songs, but says he was just “dicking around” when he said he was a better songwriter than his mum, who has sold more than 20 million albums.

“Anger, self-loathing and self-sabotage are things I’ve struggled with a lot in my life,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Like everyone who likes their parents, I grew up wanting to be like them, but they made it look so easy, so I didn’t really put the work in like I should.”

So what’s the inside story on the family life of Björk, swan wearer and owner of one of the world’s most distinctive voices?

Björk was born Björk Guðmundsdóttir in Iceland in 1965 to a mum, Hildur, who hated being a housewife.

Hildur divorced Björk’s dad, Guðmundur, when she was still a baby and took her to live in a hippie commune.

“Can you imagine being brought up by seven grown-ups, who all hate work, and all they want to do is play games with you all day long, and tell you four-hour-long stories, and make kites?” Björk once said.

Björk’s mum got married again, to Sævar Árnason, “the Jimi Hendrix of Iceland”, and Björk started attracting attention for her singing voice. She released an album at the age of 11, but says she hated being a child star.

“I think children should pick for themselves,” she told The Guardian. “They shouldn't be pushed. I was too young.”