"We re-lived it over and over." Robyn's traumatic birth story.

This week Robyn Matthews tells Mamamia about her nerve-wracking birth story with her second child Atlas.

My first pregnancy was uneventful. Our daughter Gypsy was born at exactly 40 weeks after a long 37-hour labour back in 2013.

My second pregnancy started out straightforward, and at 27 weeks, after moving to the Great Ocean Road for work, I visited Warrnambool hospital to register my intent to give birth there. The obstetrician decided to do a quick in-room scan and as my son looked quite small; she booked me in for a more in-depth scan the following week.

I make small babies, so it was no surprise that it showed that he just had very short legs but was otherwise fine, so at 28-weeks I was cleared to join the local community midwife program.

At 30 weeks I headed to Timboon for my first community midwife appointment with Gypsy in tow. We were going to have a girls’ lunch then an ice-cream after. The midwife was lovely and everything went well.

Just as we were finishing up, the visiting obstetrician asked if I wanted to see her as well. She rotated between the rural clinics once a month and just happened to be there on that day. We had a quick chat, then I got up on the table and she asked if I wanted a sneaky look at my baby, which of course I did!

I told her it had only been two weeks since my last scan and I felt completely fine, but she was really quiet, and when I looked up, I saw her face was white.

She calmly explained that there appeared to be a lot of fluid in the pleural sacs (the normally thin membrane that separates the lungs from the chest cavity) and that whilst it was likely that her machine was just old, I would need to go to Warrnambool hospital immediately.