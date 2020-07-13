My Birth Story: Tegan Natoli had 3 babies in 13 months. The births were wildly different.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

First up is Tegan Natoli, co-host of This Glorious Mess Little Kids, business owner, wife to Jason and mum to three.

After trying to conceive naturally for 18 months, Tegan sent an email to a fertility clinic requesting an appointment.

“I was getting very frustrated and I also worried there was something wrong with me. We went through a number of tests and then decided just to go straight for IVF,” Tegan said.

Watch: What you're like as a new mum, according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The couple were ecstatic to fall pregnant on the very first round, and not only that, but pregnant with identical twins.

“We couldn’t believe it – two for the price of one! Jason and I laughed for days we were so happy. The pregnancy was initially textbook smooth and I didn’t know any better as a first-time mum.

“By 30 weeks however I was all fluid and I felt like a whale! My feet had gone up three shoe sizes and I had put on 30 kilos in weight. I looked like a different person – even my nose changed!”

At 34 weeks Tegan was admitted to hospital with pre-eclampsia. She remained on bed rest for five days before having a caesarean section.

“My obstetrician told me the safest option would be a c-section as the twins were sharing a placenta. I didn't really have a defined birth plan so I was fine with it.

“While I was lying in hospital, I experienced these wild pains in my tummy and thought I was in labour. The midwives assured me it was just Braxton Hicks and I remember thinking that if these are false contractions, I don’t really want to experience the real ones!”

On the morning of the twins’ birth, Tegan was given an epidural to numb her from the waist down.

Image: Supplied.