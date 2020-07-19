My Birth Story: Before delivering her first son, Jo Zammit made a "gut wrenching decision".

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series. If you have an amazing birth story to share, let us know by emailing some details to: [email protected] and including 'My Birth Story' in the subject line.

My pregnancy was pretty good, other than daily vomiting for the nine months, a blood clot scare and dealing with the loss of my mum. That, and the ‘normal’ pregnancy symptoms.

The blood clot scare happened at around 35 weeks. I was having major chest pain and shortness of breath.

Because mum had just died a few months before of a blood clot going to her heart, causing a heart attack – pulmonary embolism (she was only 62), the doctors were concerned when my blood tests came back indicating that my D-dimer results were present of lots of inappropriate clots.

I had to have a CT scan, which is not recommended in pregnancy - mainly for me but also for baby. But they said I could be just like my mum, and at any moment could drop dead if it was a clot.

The radiographer said you can have up to four of these particular scans in your life without them affecting you (due to the amount of radiation caused). But because of my chronic illness over the years, at that point I'd already had four.

Risk to baby down the track was that it MAY cause leukaemia - highly unlikely, but there is a tiny risk. But if I did have this clot, neither of us would survive.

Crash course in motherhood right there. We had to make a gut wrenching decision, and all I wanted to do was ask mum what she thought.

I didn’t care about me, I only cared about the health of my baby. We did the scan. They only have a millisecond to capture the iodine solution going through the heart valves. They missed it. My heart sank. My blood was pumping so quickly, they missed it.

Then we had to make the awful decision, do we do it again? We had already tried, I was up to my 5th CT scan now, but if we didn’t we would be back at square one.

We did it the second time and found out there was no clot after all. I think they were only really concerned because mum had just passed away from it.