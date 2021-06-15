'For 16 years, I thought I was straight. Then I came off contraception.'

Her name was Latifa, she was 10 years my senior with luscious long black hair and cheeky brown eyes with long fluttering lashes. She worked in the DVD rental shop above the newsagency I worked at.

Back in the day, those retail dinosaurs still thrived. I went up to her shop one day to pick something to watch, and she came to me. "Hello, how can I help? Are you looking for something in particular?" The usual customer service stuff, except she made me feel like she'd been waiting for me all day.

The way she looked at me, her sparkling eyes, her smile, her body language, the way she brushed past me as she was showing me the newest movies. I couldn't really put a name on it, but I knew this wasn't over-professionalism. She cared about those DVDs about as much as I cared about the crossword puzzles I was selling downstairs.

I walked away with a film to watch and came back the next day to pick another, and returned almost every day after that. Sometimes, I didn't have the time to actually watch the movie before returning it. I wanted to see her, even for five minutes.

As weeks went by and I had become responsible for half her weekly profit, we started talking more and more, and I hung around a bit longer each time. She told me she was gay, and I said nothing to that. She recommended I rent The L Word, and I said okay.

I watched the whole series in barely a week (my eyes wide open the whole six seasons) and when I returned the DVDs, she invited me for dinner "between friends". As she drove me back home, she leaned towards me and kissed me as I just sat there like a dead fish. Smitten yet terrified, I got out of the car, shut the door, and never saw her again.

Fast forward a few more years, and I am living my best life in uni. Parties, booze, sex and sometimes a little study, I forget about her and my silly crush. Opportunities to develop new girl crushes are pretty much non-existent, so much so that I forget they even exist.

Everyone around me is straight, and I look and act so straight myself, it’s the worst possible lesbian advertisement you’ve ever seen. I drunkenly kiss a few girlfriends here and there, and really like it each time, but I choose to ignore what it means.

At age 24, I met a great guy who I started dating seriously, and a few months into the relationship, we moved to Australia together to follow a work opportunity. Five years down the track, we were a great team; there was love, there was friendship, there were life projects, but something was really bothering me.