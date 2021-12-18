Billie Eilish first watched porn when she was 11. She deeply regrets it.

Warning: This post deals with eating disorders, and might be triggering for some readers.

Like many teens of the same generation, Billie Eilish first came across porn at the age of 11.

The singer spoke this week on The Howard Stern Show about her experience of watching porn and the after-effects of the decision, saying "as a woman, I think porn is a disgrace."

Watch: Billie Eilish on her relationship with her body. Post continues below.

During the interview, Eilish said: "I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much."

While exposed to porn, Eilish says the graphic nature of the content began to increase, often bearing witness to "violent and abusive" material.

Initially, Eilish said she felt cool among her peers for watching porn, as she began to see herself as "one of the guys".

But as the porn-watching increased and the severity of the content grew more concerning, it began to shape Eilish's perceptions of sex, dating, the relationships between men and women and her own body image.