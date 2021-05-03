Billie Eilish knew what trolls would say about her Vogue cover before it was even released.

Warning: This post mentions self harm and abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

If Billie Eilish scrolled through the comments about her British Vogue cover on social media, I doubt she'd be surprised.

It's all there; "you've changed," "hypocrite," "she caved to the pressure," just as she'd predicted it would be.

Her British Vogue photoshoot shows Eilish as we've never seen her before; in soft pinks, corsets and stockings. Her clothes are fitted and her black and neon green hair is now blonde.

The aesthetic change is for no reason other than this is how she wants to look, at this point in time.

Shouldn't that be enough?

Eilish has been making waves in the music world since she was 14.

By 18, she was the youngest person and the second in history to win the four main Grammy categories - Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year - in the same year.

All the while, Eilish cultivated a unique public image. She became as well known for her eccentric, baggy outfit choices as she is for her soft, whisper-like voice.

Image: Getty.