Everything we know about the Big Brother COVID-19 lockdown, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "The game will be suspended." Everything we know about the Big Brother COVID-19 lockdown.

Last night, we were given our first look at the Big Brother house in lockdown.

In a promo for Sunday night's episode, contestants were told about the COVID-19 pandemic as a crew member was tested for the virus.

"A Big Brother crew member has been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The decision has been made to pause the game," host Sonia Kruger explained at the start of the video.

While sitting in the diary room, the housemates were told the competition would be immediately halted.

"Big Brother has been made aware that a crew member has come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. The Big Brother house will be placed in lockdown, and the game will be suspended."

Earlier this year, the show’s production company Endemol Shine Australia shared that the staff member's test results had come back negative, and they could resume production, in a statement to TV Tonight.

"The test result for our Big Brother crew member believed to be exposed to COVID-19 has come back negative. We will resume filming Big Brother tomorrow and will continue to work within all Federal and State guidelines.”

Shane Vincent, who was recently evicted from the house, told Daily Mail about how he found out about COVID-19 in the house.