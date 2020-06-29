From Jess and Marty to Tully and Drew: Where the couples from Big Brother are now.

It's been almost two decades since Big Brother first hit our screens in 2001.

Back then, Australians gathered in their lounge rooms to watch a group of strangers live, eat, share secrets, and even find love on national TV.

Now, 19 years on, the current season of Big Brother certainly looks different. But despite the change to the show's format and the usual breed of housemates, two contestants have still managed to find a romantic connection.

Yep, we're talking about Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack, who have continued to grow closer after entering the house as latecomers.

In fact, the pair even joked about getting engaged during last Sunday's episode.

"Chad last night, I don’t know if you recall this Chad, he asked for my hand in marriage," Sophie told the rest of the housemates.

"Say what? This 17-day romance is peaking!" fellow contestant Shane Vincent responded.

"You’re all invited to the wedding!" Sophie joked.