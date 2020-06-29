"She decimated my character." The behind-the-scenes Big Brother drama, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "She publicly decimated my character twice." Inside the behind-the-scenes Big Brother drama.

Big Brother has certainly seen its fair share of drama this season. And now it seems there's even more drama playing out behind-the-scenes.

In a recent interview with Channel Seven, evictee Angela said some not-so-nice things about her fellow housemates, calling Casey "boring", Dan "useless", Ian "attention-seeking", and Garth the "village gossiper".

As seen in screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail, the drama then escalated between the housemates when Dan shared the article in their group chat, writing: "Good little read, appreciate the support Ang."

"Wow," Casey replied.

"Just a f*cking low shot for no reason at people who can’t defend themselves. F*ck me, so disappointing," Dan added.

Image: Channel Seven.

Angela then responded to the messages with a single kiss emoji.

"Angela, this is all really mean, I’m so disappointed," Garth wrote.

"You say you came to Australia with just a suitcase... well that suitcase was fill[ed] with silver spoons and a f*cking load of self entitlement. Shame on you," he added.

After Angela replied saying she’s "not here for it", Garth responded: "Wake up Angela because it’s time to listen, you are a nasty b*tch."

In other behind-the-scenes news, Casey called out Angela on Instagram on Monday night after Angela accused her of coasting through the season.

"Angela played a fierce game both mentally and physically. I have never denied that," Casey wrote.