politics

The United States has a new President. Here is how the world reacted.

Well, it's over.

President Joe Biden has been sworn in as the leader of the United States, his election win in November kicking his predecessor, now a FORMER president, out of the White House and also - hopefully - out of daily, play-by-play headlines.

Yep. Here's hoping that soon, FORMER President Donald Trump (god, this feels so good to write) is just a distant memory.

Watch: Joe Biden's inauguration speech. Post continues below video.


Video via New York Times.

Trump hinted at a comeback as he said farewell to Washington, while breaking tradition to avoid the inauguration ceremony of the new President Biden. 

Trump told his cheering, chanting supporters that he'll be watching and listening from a distance.

"So just a goodbye. We love you," he said.

"We will be back in some form."

But enough about him. He's gone.

America has a new leader and reactions are flowing in from around the world. Ranging from sighs of relief to celebratory fist bumps, here are how people responded to Trump's eviction and welcomed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

1 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

Washington Wash Up - What Happens Now The Inauguration Is Over

The Quicky

An Intimate Conversation About Friendship

No Filter

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Feature image: Getty.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout