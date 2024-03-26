'I can’t stop watching Bethenny Frankel’s TikToks about Australia.'

Anyone who thought Taylor Swift was boosted the Australian economy back when she was here for her Eras Tour clearly hasn't heard of Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York star has long dabbled in the world of entrepreneurship. She's been a party planner, sold pashmina scarves to her fellow rich housewives, and even had her own vegan baked goods business. She's sold exercise DVDs, hosted a podcast and launched her most successful venture to date, the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

But it's her apparent tourism gig promoting Australia that has put her on the map Down Under. It's #notsponcon though — she just genuinely really loves it here. And we get it.

Watch: Proof Bethenny Frankel tells it like it is. Post continues after video.



Video via Bravo.

The reality TV star has been on her speaking tour, In Conversation With Bethenny Frankel, which is all about her journey from having just $8,000 to her name when she first appeared on RHONY to her now being a multi-millionaire.

And for the past few weeks, she's been Down Under, chatting to Aussies who are as obsessed with her as she clearly seems to be with us.

Why do I say this?

Well, you only need to watch her TikTok videos for proof. All 81 of them.

Yep, 81 videos that are allll about Australia and Australian things. In each clip, she shares what she's doing, what she's buying and what she's eating, and I, for one, have been living for it.

So far, she's gone shopping at the fashion label Kookai, visited a wildlife park in New South Wales, tried almost every Australian chocolate bar that exists, and most notably, seems to have made herself the unofficial spokesperson for the Aussie-owned beauty brands Natio and MCoBeauty.