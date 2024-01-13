10 of the best streaming television series based on true-crime.

One of the most popular genres on streaming right now (anecdotally speaking at least), is crime.

Cop shows, courtroom dramas, depraved killers – viewers can't get enough. And if there's one thing people love more than crime, it's true crime, and there is no shortage of incredible documentary series, podcasts and books to get your hands on.

But if docos and fact-based entertainment aren't your thing, there are plenty of fictionalised series based on real-life criminal activity. Here are 10 of the best on streaming right now for your bingeing pleasure.

Watch: Unbelievable trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Disney Plus.

Starring Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven is based on the nonfiction book of the same name, by Jon Krakauer. Garfield's character grapples with his devout Mormon faith as he investigates the double murder of a mother and her 15-month-old baby daughter, committed in the name of God by the Lafferty brothers.

This is a show about the struggle faced by people of extreme faith as they weigh religious doctrine against personal ethics, as much as it is about the murder investigation.