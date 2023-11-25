The best British psychological dramas you'll find on streaming.

Over the past 12 months I think I've binge-watched every British psychological drama/thriller there is to watch on both streaming and commercial television.
There's something gritty and raw about the way the Brits do drama, and the psychological element is always portrayed in a way that feels like it could happen to you. As twisted and wild as the plots may be, British drama feels real, unlike its American counterpart, which can feel a bit too... polished.
Turns out, the rest of the Mamamia team are on the British drama train too, and so we bring you a selection of the best series you'll want to watch in one sitting.
Apple Tree Yard, Apple TV.
When I first started watching Apple Tree Yard, I didn't realise it was based on a book of the same name (which I will intend to find and read) and had no idea what it was about. Within ten minutes, I was hooked. It's an erotically charged psychological thriller that sees a respected female scientist, played by Emily Watson, make a big mistake, leading to shocking consequences.
It's Brilliant. I've watched it twice, and you should too.