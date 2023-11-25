The best British psychological dramas you'll find on streaming.

Over the past 12 months I think I've binge-watched every British psychological drama/thriller there is to watch on both streaming and commercial television.

There's something gritty and raw about the way the Brits do drama, and the psychological element is always portrayed in a way that feels like it could happen to you. As twisted and wild as the plots may be, British drama feels real, unlike its American counterpart, which can feel a bit too... polished.

Turns out, the rest of the Mamamia team are on the British drama train too, and so we bring you a selection of the best series you'll want to watch in one sitting.

Apple Tree Yard, Apple TV.